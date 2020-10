Venya Kruitkov, owner of Kazamier bar in Liverpool, says that more financialsupport needs to be provided as employers in the hospitality industry will beunable to subside wages, even with Government support.

Liverpool bar owner says financial support for closed venues 'not enough'

Prime Minister announces Liverpool pubs and gyms to close Prime Minister Boris Johnson explains the new Covid-19 three-tier alert levelsbeing rolled out in the UK. The Liverpool area faces the tightest restrictionswith pubs and gyms told to close.

The mayor of Liverpool believes the area needs a local furlough scheme to help with tougher coronavirus restrictions.

Starmer questions PM's new Covid measures in Liverpool Labour leader Keir Starmer has questioned whether the new Covid alert system, announced today by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is enough to "bring the country back from the brink" of the pandemic.

The British government carved England into three tiers of coronavirus risk on Monday in a bid to slow a resurgent outbreak, putting the northern city of..

