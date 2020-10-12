Joe Biden delivers remarks at Union Terminal Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 32:52s - Published 3 minutes ago Joe Biden delivers remarks at Union Terminal Former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks at a closed event at Union Terminal in Cincinnati, Oct. 12, 2020. 0

Related videos from verified sources Joe Biden delivers remarks in Cincinnati



Biden supporters gather outside Union Terminal for his visit

They were across the street from a crowd of Trump supporters, who demonstrated outside the Democratic presidential candidate's first Ohio campaign stop in 2020.



They were across the street from a crowd of Trump supporters, who demonstrated outside the Democratic presidential candidate's first Ohio campaign stop in 2020. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:25 Published 39 minutes ago

