Joe Biden delivers remarks at Union Terminal
Former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks at a closed event at Union Terminal in Cincinnati, Oct.
12, 2020.
Biden supporters gather outside Union Terminal for his visitThey were across the street from a crowd of Trump supporters, who demonstrated outside the Democratic presidential candidate's first Ohio campaign stop in 2020.