Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Cincinnati Monday night

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:55s - Published 10 minutes ago

COVERING DEMOCRACY 2020...ELECTION DAY IS THREE WEEKSFROM áTODAY.áWITH OHIO INPLAY... BOTH CAMPAIGNS AREMAKING THE BUCKEYE STATE APRIORITY.LAST NIGHT...DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE JOE BIDEN...TRYING TO WOO VOTERS...ATCINCINNATI'S UNIONTERMINAL.WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTERWHITNEY MILLER JOINS US WITHSOME OF HIS MESSAGE TO THETRI-STATE.THE FORMER VICE PRESIDENT CAMETO CINCINNATI WITH A GOALYESTERDAY.THAT GOAL... BRINGAS MANY PEOPLE INTO HIS CAMPAS POSSIBLE... AS HE URGEDVOTERS TO GET TO THE POLLS.YESTERDAY'S EVENT AT UNIONTERMINAL WAS CLOSED TO THEPUBLIC DUE TO COVID-19CONCERNS... WITH ONLY A SELECTGROUP OF SUPPORTERS ALLOWED TOSEE BIDEN'S SPEECH IN PERSON.USING UNION TERMINAL AS ASETTING... THE FORMER VICEPRESIDENT SAYS THE COUNTRY HASVEERED OFF-TRACK UNDERPRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S WATCH.HE CRITICIZED THE PRESIDENT'SHANDLING OF THE PANDEMIC ANDARGUED THAT THE PRESIDENT ISFUELING THE FLAMES OF RACIALTENSION NATIONWIDE.

BIDEN ALSOSAID HE'S THE CANDIDATE TOBRING CHANGE TO POLICE REFORMAND THE ECONOMY."Across Ohio and this countryfolks are worried about makingtheir next rent payment ormortgage payment, whether ornot they're going to be out inthe streets, whether or notthey can purchase thatprescription drug they need orhow much food they can put onthe table, making hardchoices."IN A STATEMENT... HAMILTONCOUNTY G-O-P CHAIRMAN ALEXTRIANTAFILOU BLASTED THEFORMER VICE PRESIDENT...SAYINGIN PART -QUOTE- HIS JOB-KILLING AGENDA IS WRONG FOROHIO AND, FOR THAT REASON, HEWILL NEVER WIN THIS STATE.OHIOANS ARE DONE WITHLOCKDOWNS AND WANT TO GET OURKIDS BACK IN SCHOOL... JOEBIDEN IS NOT RIGHT FOROHIO."YOU CAN READ THE REST OFTHE STATEMENT AT W-C-P-O-DOT-COM.WHITNEY MILLER... WCPO 9NEWS.