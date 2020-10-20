Video Credit: WEVV - Published 4 minutes ago

United States President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are set to take the stage on Thursday night in the final presidential debate of 2020.

Trump and Biden Set to Face Off in Final Presidential Debate of 2020

Voters... president donald trump and his democratic challenger joe biden are preparing to square off in their final debate tonight, at belmont university in nashville.

After a chaotic first encounter on the debate stage, there are new rules in place tonight - including a mute button that will give each candidate 2 uninterrupted minutes to speak at the start of each topic.

Cbs news reporter natalie brand has the details - ((narr-1))the stage is set for the final showdown between president trump and democratic presidential nominee joe biden.plexiglass is visible around the candidates' podiums....and there will also be new*rule* to trt and curb the chaos that occurred during their first matchup in cleveland.

((sotãashley cottrell / nashville, tn ))"it was like two kindergarteners going at it" (butt) ((sot roy clemmons/ nashville, tn))"i'm interested in them having a debate about what they're actually talking about.

((narr-2))a mute button will allow each candidate two uninterrupted minutes to answer questions before an open discussion.

(nat sot wed0198)trump: well, i think the mute is very unfair.

((narr-3)) (gfx)the latest cbs news battleground tracker poll shows the president trailing in key swing states including pennsylvania, michigan and wisconsin.

(nats trump rally) (can show yesterday rally or today fl vo when he gets there)president trump has remained on the campaign trail this week.biden has been prepping out of the public eye... (show obama in pa vo then new ad)...and relying on top surrogate and former boss, president barack obama.

(nats new ad @:14)"it could come down to a handful of voters, just like you."

((standup bridge: natalie brand/cbs news, nashville))tonigh t is the final chance for both candidates to make their case to voters - and strategy could be key.

((narr-4))some advisors are suggesting the president take a more low-key approach.

((sot reince priebus/cbs news political analyst trump's former chief of staff))"the last thing i'd say to the president - just have fun.

Be happy.

Let biden talk - let him explain away."

((narr-5))biden is bracing for more personal attacks on him and his son, but advisors say he'll focus on the issues.

((sot valerie jarrett/former senior advisor to president obama)) "he's looking forward to having an opportunity to speak directly to the american people about what he's gonna do to bring us back from this horrific covid-19 pandemic."

((narr-6))more than 42 million americans have already cast their ballots...with just 12 days to go until the election.natalie brand, cbs news, nashville.

That was natalie brand... you can catch tonight's final presidential debate beginning at 9pm eastern, 6pm pacific - on cbs.