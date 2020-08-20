|
Pa. Second Lady Calls Verbal Assault A 'Jarring Experience'
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Pa. Second Lady Calls Verbal Assault A 'Jarring Experience'
Pennsylvania's Second Lady Gisele Fetterman is speaking out about becoming the victim of a verbal assault at a Braddock grocery store; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.
Second Lady Karen Pence visits Tucson
Second Lady Karen Pence spoke to spouses of deployed service members at Davis Monthan Airforce Base.
Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 02:11Published
