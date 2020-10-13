Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

North Alabama organizations working to get everyone registered to vote

Time is running out to register to vote in the upcoming general election.

The last day to do that is a week from today - monday october 19th.

Organizations like "the coalition for justice through civic engagement" are working to get everyone who wants to vote registered.

The group will have voter assistance stations outside the madison county courthouse throughout the week.

If you plan on voting absentee - the last day to request an absentee ballot is october 29th.

Today was the first day of early voting in georgia.

Hundreds of people lined up to at "agnes scott college" to let their voices be heard.

Here in alabama -- we don't have an early voting period -- but we do have in-person absentee voting.