Dodgers To Open Playoffs Against Brewers Wednesday At Dodger Stadium



The Los Angeles Dodgers will open their National League wild card series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:31 Published 2 weeks ago

Dodger Stadium Gets Ready To Welcome Voters



The storied stadium is getting ready to open up as a voting center. Amy Johnson reports. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:49 Published 3 weeks ago