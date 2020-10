Fans Gather At Dodger Stadium Drive-In To Watch Game 1 Of NLCS; Braves Beat Dodgers 5-1 Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:29s - Published 2 minutes ago Fans Gather At Dodger Stadium Drive-In To Watch Game 1 Of NLCS; Braves Beat Dodgers 5-1 The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted a drive-in viewing party for the National League Championship Series, which began Monday evening against the Atlanta Braves in Arlington, Texas. Brittney Hopper reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this