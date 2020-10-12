Gov. Sisolak proclaims Oct. 12 Indigenous People’s Day in Nevada Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:24s - Published 5 minutes ago Gov. Sisolak proclaims Oct. 12 Indigenous People’s Day in Nevada Gov. Sisolak has proclaimed Oct. 12 Indigenous People’s Day in Nevada. The proclamation recognizes the Paiutes, Shoshone and Washoe nations as early inhabitants of the Great Basin, and his office says it reiterates the state’s commitment to close the equity gap between indigenous people and the larger population. 0

RECENTLY -- THE CLARK COUNTYCOMMISSION APPROVED ARESOLUTION IN FAVOR OF CALLINGTHE DAY "INDIGENOUS" PEOPLE'SDAY, INSTEAD OF COLUMBUS DAY.SEVERAL STATES HAVE ALREADYDONE THE SAME.THE MOVE IS TO CELEBRATE NATIVEAMERICAN PEOPLE AND THEIRCONTRIBUTIONS TO THE AMERICAS.




