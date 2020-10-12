Gov. Sisolak proclaims Oct. 12 Indigenous People’s Day in Nevada

Global  
 

Gov.

Sisolak has proclaimed Oct.

12 Indigenous People’s Day in Nevada.

The proclamation recognizes the Paiutes, Shoshone and Washoe nations as early inhabitants of the Great Basin, and his office says it reiterates the state’s commitment to close the equity gap between indigenous people and the larger population.

