10-12-20 SCORES: CVA, Herkimer play to draw after solid performances from keepers

Highlights and scores from Monday, October 12, 2020.

Playing the thd games othe yeary academy comes in searching for their first win.

Tonight they host 1-1 herkimer.

--- this one was quite the battle in goal.

We head to the fourth quarter - game tied at one.

Magicians looking to pull ahead.

Marion leskovar rips a shot.

Morgan russo - the kick save.

Great stop for the thunder keeper.

--- a couple of minutes later - it's herkimer - off a penalty corner.

Molly mcdonnell - on goal...denied by russo - the rebound - that's also kept out by the sophomore.

Huge second half for 77 to keep her squad in it.

--- regulation not enough to we head to overtime.

Thunder now on the attack - the centering feed - kaitlyn ovitt comes out of the cage to boot it - then she shuts the door on the rebound before its swept out of play.

Good stuff between the pipes on both sides.

--- time winding down in the extra frame.

One last chance for herkimer.

Leskovar...no ma'am says russoaf trouble... ((score)) ...neither side able to break through on these brick walls after the first half.

These teams settle for a 1-1 tie thanks to that goalie clinic.

(((scores))) elsewhere in the high school ranks tonigh- new hartford tops new york mills 5-0.

Ella greico wi two of the spartans goals.

(((change))) boys soccer - sauquoit valley falls to canastota 3-2.

Andrew chmukh and haris catic the markers for the indians.

--- clinton with a 2-nil win over mount markham.

Seamus gale and samuel costanzo found the back of the net for the warriors.

