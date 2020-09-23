Minister: Government takes a ‘balanced’ approach over advice

Robert Jenrick has defended the government over criticism that it ignored advice from SAGE over the need for a “circuit breaker” lockdown.

The communities secretary said that the government had to make “balanced judgements in the national interest” when receiving any advice.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn