Minister: Government takes a ‘balanced’ approach over advice

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Minister: Government takes a ‘balanced’ approach over advice

Minister: Government takes a ‘balanced’ approach over advice

Robert Jenrick has defended the government over criticism that it ignored advice from SAGE over the need for a “circuit breaker” lockdown.

The communities secretary said that the government had to make “balanced judgements in the national interest” when receiving any advice.

Report by Blairm.

Robert Jenrick dismisses call for constituency fund probe

 Labour presses Robert Jenrick over a £25m grant, but he insists the process was "perfectly normal".
BBC News

