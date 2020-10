COVID-19 vaccine paused

They are investigating an unexplained illness to see if it is related to the vaccine.

The race to secure a vaccine against COVID-19 has pitted country against country, which could...

Also reported by • WorldNews

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) GENEVA: A vaccine against COVID-19 may be ready by year-end, the head of the...

Also reported by • SeattlePI.com

With the likelihood of a vaccine against *COVID-19* being available within months, the government has...