COVID-19 vaccine paused
Johnson & Johnson paused their COVID-19 vaccine study .
They are investigating an unexplained illness to see if it is related to the vaccine.
APES_THE_SAD_NYMPH RT @rickberke: EXCLUSIVE: Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine study paused due to unexplained illness in participant https://t.co/St88Q3P0Rs… 3 seconds ago
Howard Dean RT @ChrisJansing: Johnson & Johnson statement: “We have temporarily paused further dosing in all our COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical tr… 5 seconds ago
RobertHusseinHolbert Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine study paused due to unexplained illness in participant - STAT https://t.co/4Le8IarmpC 6 seconds ago
ServioTulio RT @TIME: A late-stage study of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been paused while the company investigates whether a stu… 8 seconds ago
Charlotte 🔴 🇺🇸 Johnson & Johnson said its Covid-19 vaccine study has been temporarily halted due to an unexplained illness in… https://t.co/6l8mnb0W7L 8 seconds ago
sansa castonie ✨ RT @WSJ: Johnson & Johnson paused all trials of its Covid-19 vaccine, including a final-stage U.S. study, after a volunteer had an unexplai… 10 seconds ago
Ame RT @maggieNYT: Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine study paused due to illness https://t.co/VHQJYkUaOT 13 seconds ago
Raymond N Hernandez RT @DrEricDing: BREAKING: Johnson & Johnson’s #COVID19 vaccine trial of 60,000 has been suddenly paused due to a new unexplained illness. S… 26 seconds ago
Johnson & Johnson Pauses Trial Of Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine After Volunteer Develops 'Unexplained Illness'Johnson & Johnson says the patient's condition is now being evaluated by an independent data monitoring board, along with its own physicians.
Coronavirus Vaccine, New Study Showing Many Americans Predicted to RefuseMany Americans, predicted to refuse a coronavirus vaccine once it becomes available.
Johnson & Johnson Pauses Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Over Unexplained IllnessWBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.