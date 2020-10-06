Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 vaccine paused

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:41s - Published
COVID-19 vaccine paused

COVID-19 vaccine paused

Johnson & Johnson paused their COVID-19 vaccine study .

They are investigating an unexplained illness to see if it is related to the vaccine.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Centre to release draft on COVID-19 vaccine distribution next week

With the likelihood of a vaccine against *COVID-19* being available within months, the government has...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comCTV News


Qatar- COVID-19 vaccine may be ready by year-end: WHO's Tedros

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) GENEVA: A vaccine against COVID-19 may be ready by year-end, the head of the...
MENAFN.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Why vaccine nationalism could prolong the COVID-19 pandemic

The race to secure a vaccine against COVID-19 has pitted country against country, which could...
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this

_land_of_hope_

APES_THE_SAD_NYMPH RT @rickberke: EXCLUSIVE: Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine study paused due to unexplained illness in participant https://t.co/St88Q3P0Rs… 3 seconds ago

GovHowardDean

Howard Dean RT @ChrisJansing: Johnson & Johnson statement: “We have temporarily paused further dosing in all our COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical tr… 5 seconds ago

RobertHusseinHo

RobertHusseinHolbert Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine study paused due to unexplained illness in participant - STAT https://t.co/4Le8IarmpC 6 seconds ago

serviotuliodiaz

ServioTulio RT @TIME: A late-stage study of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been paused while the company investigates whether a stu… 8 seconds ago

CharlotteDBNN

Charlotte 🔴 🇺🇸 Johnson & Johnson said its Covid-19 vaccine study has been temporarily halted due to an unexplained illness in… https://t.co/6l8mnb0W7L 8 seconds ago

miraclexcj

sansa castonie ✨ RT @WSJ: Johnson & Johnson paused all trials of its Covid-19 vaccine, including a final-stage U.S. study, after a volunteer had an unexplai… 10 seconds ago

letterstoame

Ame RT @maggieNYT: Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine study paused due to illness https://t.co/VHQJYkUaOT 13 seconds ago

raymondneil13

Raymond N Hernandez RT @DrEricDing: BREAKING: Johnson & Johnson’s #COVID19 vaccine trial of 60,000 has been suddenly paused due to a new unexplained illness. S… 26 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Johnson & Johnson Pauses Trial Of Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine After Volunteer Develops 'Unexplained Illness' [Video]

Johnson & Johnson Pauses Trial Of Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine After Volunteer Develops 'Unexplained Illness'

Johnson & Johnson says the patient's condition is now being evaluated by an independent data monitoring board, along with its own physicians.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published
Coronavirus Vaccine, New Study Showing Many Americans Predicted to Refuse [Video]

Coronavirus Vaccine, New Study Showing Many Americans Predicted to Refuse

Many Americans, predicted to refuse a coronavirus vaccine once it becomes available.

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:03Published
Johnson & Johnson Pauses Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Over Unexplained Illness [Video]

Johnson & Johnson Pauses Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Over Unexplained Illness

WBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:27Published