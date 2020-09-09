Global  
 

Nobel winner surpried in the middle of the night by partner | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:28s - Published
On October 12, the Nobel commitee awarded the prize in Economics to Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson for their research on auction theory.

But the good news did not reach Paul Milgrom as the committee could not get through to him.

Robert Wilson, who shared the prize with Milgrom, then went to his partner's house to surprise him!

