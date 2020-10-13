COVID-19 cases might threaten Callithumpian Festival in Decatur

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 1 week ago

With rece nt COVID-19 outbreaks in Adams County, the word around town is that the community parade might be cancelled.

Coronavirus cases continue to put fall time fun on hold..making families halt their traditions across northeast indiana.

Fox 55's mallory beard met with decatur residents as a virus outbreak threatens their longtime parade.

Covid-19 is taking away more than what megan baczynski expected this year.megan baczynski//decatur resident i've gone to it every single year and it's a great opportunity for kids to get tons of candy and see different bands play."with recent covid-19 outbreaks in adams county, the word around town is that the callithumpian festival in decatur might be cancelled.that would mean no contests, haunted wagon rides, or other special events for families who've attended for years.baczynski has been attending the festival since she was a kid, but says she can adjust if it's cancelled due to safety concerns.

Megan baczynski//decatur resident "...because it has been kind of a spark in decatur of corona cases so i do understand."

This street is normally where residents enjoy the parade come the last saturday of october.but jamie conkling says it's possible it'll look like a regular block for the rest of the month.

Jamie conkling//decatur resident "i moved here seven and a half years ago but i found out there are very passionate people around here about the parade.

It's almost untouchable.

"he says the festival is apart of the community.

And the virus shouldn't wipe out what families look forward to.

Jamie conkling//decatur resident "i think that we really need to make sure that we don't cross over the line of being safe but then also having freedoms and choices.

But we just need to be safe and hopefully we can get through this together."

We reached out to doctor michael ainsworth with the adams county health department to confirm whether or not the festival will happen