Shadow Chancellor criticises lack of test and trace support outside Tier 3 areas

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds said it is “indefensible” that support fortest, trace and isolate is only available for areas once they are classifiedas being in Tier 3.

She said: “Why will local areas only be provided withsupport for test, trace and isolate once they are already in Tier 3?

This isindefensible.”