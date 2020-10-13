Global  
 

‘Need to prepare ourselves for Covid amid festive season, winters’: VK Paul

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:47s - Published
In view of the upcoming festivals and winter season, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul urged people to keep following COVID-appropriate behavior diligently such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, saying there is no reason to get lax if stability in coronavirus cases is observed.

Stating that second peaks are coming up in many countries and lockdowns are being imposed, Paul also said it is being observed that some people are becoming lenient about following the guidelines.

He urged the youth to be cautious as they may infect the elderly in their families.

He said the novel coronavirus is a respiratory virus and these kinds of viruses attack more during the winters.

People will be more prone to respiratory infections like pneumonia and influenza in the coming winter months and festive season, he said.


