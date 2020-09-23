Covid: Centre briefs on re-infections, death in comorbid cases & recoveries

About 47 percent of COVID-19 deaths have been recorded among those aged below 60 years, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press briefing, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said about 70 percent of COVID-19 deaths have been of male patients while 30 percent of fatalities from the infection have been reported in females.

"About 53 percent COVID-19 deaths registered among those aged 60 and above, 35 percent in 45-60 years, 10 percent in 26-44 years and 1 percent each in the age-group 18-25 years and below 17 years," Bhushan said.

Providing data on case fatality rate among different age groups – with and without comorbidities, he said in the age group of 60 years and above, 24.6 percent of deaths were of people with comorbidities while 4.8 percent were of those without comorbidities.

In the age group of 45-60 years, 13.9 percent of deaths were of patients with comorbidities while 1.5 percent were of those without comorbidities, he said.