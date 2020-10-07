Sir Keir Starmer urges Government to impose 'circuit breaker' lockdown in England

Sir Keir Starmer called for a two to three-week "circuit-break" lockdown in England in an effort to bring coronavirus cases down. Speaking at a press conference, the Labour leader claimed government has "lost control of the virus". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Sir Keir Starmer has said the worst thing Boris Johnson can do would be to“not act quickly and decisively enough”. He added: “Finally I want to say thisto the Prime Minister. I know that there will be some on his side who willoppose further restrictions, there will be those who look at the data and tellhim to disregard it or say the cost of acting now is too high. “I want to beclear – the worst thing the Prime Minister can do is not act quickly anddecisively enough, or to keep coming back to this House every couple of weekswith a new plan that doesn’t work and isn’t up to the scale of the task. “Weneed to break that cycle, finally get on top of the virus, rebuild publicconfidence. I hope the measures announced today will do so, but the House andthe country will be deeply sceptical whether they can.”
Labour leader Keir Starmer has questioned whether the new Covid alert system, announced today by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is enough to "bring the country back from the brink" of the pandemic.
The Labour leader has accused Boris Johnson's Government of "serialincompetence" when dealing with the pandemic, when speaking at a Co-operativeParty virtual conference. With new restrictions expected to be imposed inparts of England next week, Sir Keir Starmer was critical of the business aidpackage unveiled by Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Friday.
Labour's Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has said ministers "need to explain" why they "rejected" the advice of their own scientists after documents revealed Prime Minister Boris Johnson ignored a recommendation from SAGE for a "circuit-breaker" lockdown.
Boris Johnson and his ministers have arrived at the Foreign Office for their weekly cabinet meeting.