Sir Keir Starmer urges Government to impose 'circuit breaker' lockdown in England

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urges Boris Johnson to impose a “circuit-breaker” lockdown lasting up to three weeks across England to bring thecoronavirus resurgence under control.

He says the Government has "lost controlof the virus".


Labour call for a short 'circuit break' to slow down virus [Video]

Labour call for a short 'circuit break' to slow down virus

Sir Keir Starmer called for a two to three-week "circuit-break" lockdown in England in an effort to bring coronavirus cases down. Speaking at a press conference, the Labour leader claimed government has "lost control of the virus". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published
Keir Starmer warns Johnson against not acting quickly enough to contain second wave [Video]

Keir Starmer warns Johnson against not acting quickly enough to contain second wave

Sir Keir Starmer has said the worst thing Boris Johnson can do would be to“not act quickly and decisively enough”. He added: “Finally I want to say thisto the Prime Minister. I know that there will be some on his side who willoppose further restrictions, there will be those who look at the data and tellhim to disregard it or say the cost of acting now is too high. “I want to beclear – the worst thing the Prime Minister can do is not act quickly anddecisively enough, or to keep coming back to this House every couple of weekswith a new plan that doesn’t work and isn’t up to the scale of the task. “Weneed to break that cycle, finally get on top of the virus, rebuild publicconfidence. I hope the measures announced today will do so, but the House andthe country will be deeply sceptical whether they can.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Starmer questions PM's new Covid measures in Liverpool [Video]

Starmer questions PM's new Covid measures in Liverpool

Labour leader Keir Starmer has questioned whether the new Covid alert system, announced today by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is enough to "bring the country back from the brink" of the pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
Sir Keir Starmer criticises the Government on Covid-19 U-turns [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer criticises the Government on Covid-19 U-turns

The Labour leader has accused Boris Johnson’s Government of “serialincompetence” when dealing with the pandemic, when speaking at a Co-operativeParty virtual conference. With new restrictions expected to be imposed inparts of England next week, Sir Keir Starmer was critical of the business aidpackage unveiled by Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Labour: Government should explain why they ignored advice [Video]

Labour: Government should explain why they ignored advice

Labour's Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has said ministers "need to explain" why they "rejected" the advice of their own scientists after documents revealed Prime Minister Boris Johnson ignored a recommendation from SAGE for a "circuit-breaker" lockdown. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published
Ministers arrive for weekly cabinet meeting [Video]

Ministers arrive for weekly cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson and his ministers have arrived at the Foreign Office for their weekly cabinet meeting. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:07Published
PM announces three-tier Covid-19 restriction system: Round Up [Video]

PM announces three-tier Covid-19 restriction system: Round Up

All you need to know as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces new Covid-19restrictions alongside Professor Chris Whitty and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:06Published

Boris Johnson rules out a full lockdown 'right now'

 Boris Johnson rules out a full lockdown "right now" as he launches new tiers of restrictions in England.
BBC News

BarefootLady

Barefoot Lady 🇺🇾 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 #GTTO #FA #LABOUR Papers published by the SAGE late on Monday revealed that the government’s scientific advisers called for a fortnig… https://t.co/CPNn0cqBsb 3 minutes ago

meandme3010

phoenixrising3010 pro EU-internationalist Could someone sensible just force the government's hand? What is needed is a government who can get things done for… https://t.co/gUgXJbAt1M 38 minutes ago

owen_g

Owen Gibson Keir Starmer has urged the prime minister to impose a two- to three-week national “circuit breaker” lockdown to pre… https://t.co/Iy61RKMiwN 40 minutes ago

JelenaPopovic_E

Jelena ♡ ➰✨ 🦁🐬🦋💙🇸🇪💛 RT @BBCPolitics: "We need this reformed - there's a smarter way of doing this" Labour leader Keir Starmer urges government to "show us the… 3 days ago

Redpolitics

Stuart Thomson *Public Affairs* "We need this reformed - there's a smarter way of doing this" Labour leader Keir Starmer urges government to "show… https://t.co/7kcQhVKDGQ 4 days ago

EvaSilver15

Eva Silver "We need this reformed - there's a smarter way of doing this" Labour leader Keir Starmer urges government to "show… https://t.co/Px2hUM9M2C 5 days ago


Government ‘ignored scientists’ advice’ on lockdown last month [Video]

Government ‘ignored scientists’ advice’ on lockdown last month

The Government has been accused of ignoring its own scientists after documentsshowed that a “circuit-breaker” lockdown was recommended for England by expertadvisers three weeks ago.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
Starmer: Labour will not ‘vote down' 10pm pub curfew [Video]

Starmer: Labour will not ‘vote down' 10pm pub curfew

Sir Keir Starmer has said that Labour will not be “voting down" the 10pm curfew for pubs next week, but has urged the government to “reform” the rule. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:41Published
Starmer: ‘Put trace & isolate powers with local authorities' [Video]

Starmer: ‘Put trace & isolate powers with local authorities'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he would "put trace and isolate powers with local authorities" in order to stem the rising number of coronavirus infections across parts of England. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:47Published