Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Is the govt still 'following the science'?

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Is the govt still 'following the science'?

Is the govt still 'following the science'?

After it emerged that the Sage ground told to government to tighten lockdown three weeks ago, some are asking if the science is till being followed.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Massey science cuts: National MP wants Govt to step in

Massey science cuts: National MP wants Govt to step in National's science spokeswoman Parmjeet Parmar says she's worried at the scale of proposed cuts to...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this

MsAmyzing

Amy About a circuit breaker lockdown still being on the table for the govt...but when?! The science (aka Sage) that the… https://t.co/zmFoFpeO8c 8 hours ago

baronesspawsey

Louisa RT @reeta_iceburg: @CGreenUK Well done! Covid is no worse than annual flu and we need to get on with life. The propaganda has been off th… 9 hours ago

KellyKTB

Chris Kelly @DrDomPimenta For months this govt. have swung between ‘following the science’ (so blaming the scientists) and ‘tak… https://t.co/1VcdNj0zWg 11 hours ago

reeta_iceburg

Reeta Iceburg @CGreenUK Well done! Covid is no worse than annual flu and we need to get on with life. The propaganda has been o… https://t.co/cV8Q6xwgab 12 hours ago

mattprescott

Dr Matt Prescott RT @Minkar33: @mattprescott @sturdyAlex We have but SAGE weren’t speaking out then.. they mostly stood silently by the govt. making what th… 15 hours ago

Minkar33

💙💙Social Distancing Works & Wash Your Hands @mattprescott @sturdyAlex We have but SAGE weren’t speaking out then.. they mostly stood silently by the govt. maki… https://t.co/N1XMdTRXnP 15 hours ago

Angela68060318

Angela 3.5% RT @IanSMcNee: #Tory #HerdImmunity continues: @RobertJenrick lying again on #R4Today that govt. is still following the science by implement… 22 hours ago

IanSMcNee

Ian McNee #Tory #HerdImmunity continues: @RobertJenrick lying again on #R4Today that govt. is still following the science by… https://t.co/ytxVqsaODX 22 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Manish Sisodia quotes Steve Jobs on why schools must teach coding [Video]

Watch: Manish Sisodia quotes Steve Jobs on why schools must teach coding

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presided over an event aimed at showcasing the government's initiative to inculcate coding and computer science skills among girl students of govt schools...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:47Published
‘Science at core of govt’s efforts’: PM Modi inaugurates VAIBHAV summit [Video]

‘Science at core of govt’s efforts’: PM Modi inaugurates VAIBHAV summit

Asserting that his government broke inertia in the system to bring science at the core of its efforts towards socio-economic transformations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the Indian..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 10:59Published