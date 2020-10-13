Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UW Health Doctor explains Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial pause, next steps

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:58s - Published
UW Health Doctor explains Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial pause, next steps

UW Health Doctor explains Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial pause, next steps

UW Health Doctor Bill Hartman spoke with our Carole Meekins today about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial that has been paused.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Johnson & Johnson Puts Vaccine Trial on Pause [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Johnson & Johnson Puts Vaccine Trial on Pause

Here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:02Published
Red Sox Going Public? Top Stories, Sports and Business News — Oct. 13 [Video]

Red Sox Going Public? Top Stories, Sports and Business News — Oct. 13

The Jordan-LeBron debate rages, Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on Pause and Could the Red Sox be Going Public? These are the stories shaping sports and business for Wednesday October..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:02Published
Reporter Update: Johnson & Johnson Halts Coronavirus Vaccine Trials [Video]

Reporter Update: Johnson & Johnson Halts Coronavirus Vaccine Trials

KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra talks with a local doctor about Johnson & Johnson pausing their coronavirus vaccine trial.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:29Published