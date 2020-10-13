Justin Bieber Launches New Crocs Line

Justin Bieber has launched a new line of Crocs.

The shoe giant teamed up with the iconic singer to release their signature yellow rubber clog.

The shoe also features eight custom Jibbitz charms that can be added to the footwear.

The comfort footwear brand has teamed up with a number of other artists and brands before.

Post Malone and even fast-food chain KFC also have signature looks within the brand.