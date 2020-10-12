Deer Creek Canyon Park reopens after investigation into aggressive mountain lion
Deer Creek Canyon Park has reopened after authorities closed it due to a reported aggressive mountain lion.
Deer Creek Canyon Park Reopens: 'Mountain Lion Activity Remains Possible' Officials Warn"Mountain lion activity remains possible, and visitors should be prepared for a possible encounter," CPW warned Tuesday.
Deer Creek Canyon Park And Black Bear Trail Are Open AgainColorado Parks and Wildlife had closed the park and trail to check out reports of mountain lion activity in the area.
Colorado park closed due to reports of ‘aggressive mountain lion behavior’Deer Creek Canyon Park in Jefferson Park was shut down because of mountain lions that were acting aggressively in the area.