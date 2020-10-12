Deer Creek Canyon Park reopens after investigation into aggressive mountain lion

Deer Creek Canyon Park Reopens: 'Mountain Lion Activity Remains Possible' Officials Warn



"Mountain lion activity remains possible, and visitors should be prepared for a possible encounter," CPW warned Tuesday. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 01:35 Published 3 hours ago

Deer Creek Canyon Park And Black Bear Trail Are Open Again



Colorado Parks and Wildlife had closed the park and trail to check out reports of mountain lion activity in the area. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:16 Published 13 hours ago