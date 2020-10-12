Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deer Creek Canyon Park reopens after investigation into aggressive mountain lion

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Deer Creek Canyon Park reopens after investigation into aggressive mountain lion

Deer Creek Canyon Park reopens after investigation into aggressive mountain lion

Deer Creek Canyon Park has reopened after authorities closed it due to a reported aggressive mountain lion.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Deer Creek Canyon Park Reopens: 'Mountain Lion Activity Remains Possible' Officials Warn [Video]

Deer Creek Canyon Park Reopens: 'Mountain Lion Activity Remains Possible' Officials Warn

"Mountain lion activity remains possible, and visitors should be prepared for a possible encounter," CPW warned Tuesday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:35Published
Deer Creek Canyon Park And Black Bear Trail Are Open Again [Video]

Deer Creek Canyon Park And Black Bear Trail Are Open Again

Colorado Parks and Wildlife had closed the park and trail to check out reports of mountain lion activity in the area.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:16Published
Colorado park closed due to reports of ‘aggressive mountain lion behavior’ [Video]

Colorado park closed due to reports of ‘aggressive mountain lion behavior’

Deer Creek Canyon Park in Jefferson Park was shut down because of mountain lions that were acting aggressively in the area.

Credit: KDVR     Duration: 01:42Published