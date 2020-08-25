Global  
 

Ronaldo self isolates at 'Football City' in Portugal

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Portugal and Juventus forward is self isolating away from his international team-mates after being diagnosed with coronavirus.


Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese footballer

Neymar eclipses Ronaldo as hat-trick brings 64th Brazil goal

 Neymar overtook Ronaldo and moved into second place behind Pele on Brazil's all-time goalscoring list after notching a hat-trick in a 4-2 victory over Peru on..
WorldNews
The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed the new in a statement.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published
confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19. The federation added that Ronaldo is showing no symptoms of novel coronavirus. It said that Ronaldo is doing well and is currently in isolation. The star footballer has been dropped from Portugal's squad for Nations League match. Ronaldo played in 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week. Portuguese soccer said Ronaldo's result prompted tests for the rest of the Portugal squad. It confirmed that everyone else in the team tested negative. The squad was scheduled to practice on Tuesday ahead of the match against Sweden in Lisbon. Portugal and France lead Group 3 with seven points each after three matches.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:44Published

Portugal Portugal Country in Southwestern Europe

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19, will miss next match against Sweden

 Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, two days after Portugal's 0-0 tie with France in the UEFA Nations League.
USATODAY.com

Juventus F.C. Juventus F.C. Association football club from Turin, Italy

Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive forcoronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed. The 35-year-oldis said to be “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation”, with nofurther positive tests reported in the squad ahead of Wednesday’s NationsLeague match against Sweden. The PFF confirmed in a statement: “Following thepositive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning,all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for trainingthis afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal and Juventus forward tests positive for coronavirus

 Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation announces.
BBC News

Cristiano Ronaldo led Juventus revolt over Covid-19 protocols to ensure he could play for Portugal

 Having an international break in the current situation where Covid-19 infections are increasing is nothing short of madness, but it also looks like players are..
WorldNews

Pogba: My dream is to play for Real Madrid

 Paul Pogba says it is his "dream" to play for Real Madrid. Over the past 18 months, Pogba's future at Manchester United has been in doubt, with form and injuries..
WorldNews

Cristiano Ronaldo may have to wait a few days longer before he can attempt to score his 100th Portugal goal after a toe infection made him doubtful for Saturday's Nations League match at home to..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:38Published
Did Cristiano Ronaldo pop the question to his four-year girlfriend?

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published