Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Pfizer To Begin Testing In Children 12 And Up, Eli Lilly Pauses Trial Of Antibody Treatment CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:48s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:48s - Published Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Pfizer To Begin Testing In Children 12 And Up, Eli Lilly Pauses Trial Of Antibody Treatment There's some progress in the race for a coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer is planning to begin testing its experimental vaccine on children as young as 12. 0

