On Tuesday during their “Hi, Speed” live-streaming event, Apple launched the long-awaited iPhone 12 lineup.

Image: Apple Apple has just announced its iPhone 12 lineup, and as part of today’s announcements, the company introduced a dizzying amount of camera..

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Anyone who buys a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod touch, or Apple TV after October 22nd gets free three-month..

The flagship iPhone 12 was announced during Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ event last night, and was one of four new 5G iPhones for 2020 ......

Apple officially announced its iPhone 12 lineup that includes four new models, 5G connectivity, more...

Apple's new iPhone 12 models don't come with EarPods or a power adapter in the box in order to save...

Apple has finally confirmed that the new iPhone 12 generation would be announced this month, just as...