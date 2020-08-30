Global  
 

Telangana rains: 15 dead; 2-day holiday; SDRF deployed | Latest updates

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Telangana rains: 15 dead; 2-day holiday; SDRF deployed | Latest updates

Telangana rains: 15 dead; 2-day holiday; SDRF deployed | Latest updates

Heavy rains in Telangana caused widespread flooding, killing at least 15.

The torrential rains have also battered Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Showers led to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas.

NDRF and SDRF are carrying out rescue operations in different areas of Hyderabad.

Telangana government has declared holiday till October 15 for private institutions and offices.

People have been advised to stay indoors as more rains are expected in the state.

Power supply was suspended in most parts of Hyderabad as precaution.

Traffic jam was witnessed and commuters were advised to take alternate routes.

The Met department said heavy rain is likely over parts of Telangana on Wednesday and Thursday.


Heavy rains destroy homes and lives in southern India

 At least 20 people have died in heavy downpours in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
BBC News
Telangana: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging; houses, boundary wall collapse

Telangana: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging; houses, boundary wall collapse

At least 13 people have died after heavy downpour lashed several parts of Telangana. Incessant rainfall led to waterlogging in many low-lying areas. Nine died when a boundary wall collapsed in Mohammedia Hills in Bandlaguda due to heavy the rains here in the past two days. Telangana’s Ranga Reddy area also witnessed heavy waterlogging. Officials also rescued a man from drowning in the water. In a video, a vehicle was seen being washed away in Dammaiguda area. State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department carried out operations in several areas. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:25Published

Continuous downpour wreaks havoc in Hyderabad

Continuous downpour wreaks havoc in Hyderabad

Continuous downpour in several parts of Hyderabad led to severe water-logging. Streets are flooded in various areas following heavy rainfall. Around 10 people were rescued by police in Chaitanyapuri area of Hyderabad with the help of JCB machine. Around three people have lost their lives after wall of a house collapsed in Gaganpahad area of Shamshabad in Hyderabad on October 13 owing to heavy rainfall. Total 11 deaths have been registered in Hyderabad so far due to incessant downpour.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:20Published
Rainfall triggers severe water-logging in Hyderabad

Rainfall triggers severe water-logging in Hyderabad

Downpour led to severe water-logging in parts of Hyderabad. Water gushed into residential areas. "Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers," predicts India Metrological Department. State Disaster Response Force and Fire Department carried out rescue operation in Toli Chowki area.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published

Bhiwandi building collapse: 39 dead, 25 rescued by NDRF & other teams

Bhiwandi building collapse: 39 dead, 25 rescued by NDRF & other teams

The death toll due to building collapse in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi climbed to 39 on Wednesday. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, police and fire brigade teams have been conducting rescue operations since Monday. At least 25 people were rescued from the debris since Monday. Large portions of debris were cleared from the first floor using machinery. Neighboring buildings were also evacuated. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:40Published
Bhiwandi building collapse: Child rescued by NDRF; at least 10 killed

Bhiwandi building collapse: Child rescued by NDRF; at least 10 killed

At least 10 people have been killed and several feared trapped under debris after a three storeyed building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi area. A child was pulled alive by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is carrying out rescue efforts. The child was among those who had been trapped under the building debris. Around 5 people have been rescued by the NDRF and search operation is underway. A team of fire brigade and police are also working at the spot. The building collapsed at around 3:40 am. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:53Published

Andhra Pradesh: 24-year-old woman set ablaze by ex-lover pulls him in, both dead

 The man succumbed to his burn injuries after the woman caught hold of him tightly, not letting him escape.
DNA

Bengaluru violence: DK Shivakumar smells BJP conspiracy after two Congress leaders named in chargesheet

Bengaluru violence: DK Shivakumar smells BJP conspiracy after two Congress leaders named in chargesheet

Speaking to media in Bengaluru on October 14, Karnataka Congress president, DK Shivakumar spoke on Central Crime Branch's (CCB) chargesheet naming two Congress corporators in Bengaluru violence. He said, "It is a conspiracy by the BJP-led state government. They are naming our corporators to cover their failure. We don't accept this and will fight it legally."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

BJP announces candidates for by-polls in UP, Karnataka and Nagaland

 Sangeeta Sengar, wife of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar - convicted in rape case - has been denied a ticket.
DNA

Hyderabad: Heavy raibatters city, 9 including a 2-month-old killed in a wall collapse|Oneindia News

Hyderabad: Heavy raibatters city, 9 including a 2-month-old killed in a wall collapse|Oneindia News

Heavy rainfall batters Hyderabad leaving 9 people including a two-month-old dead after a compound wall collapsed and fell on ten houses. The bodies are trapped in the debris. Normal life has been..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published
'We lost so much': Sudan's floods leave survivors in despair

‘We lost so much’: Sudan’s floods leave survivors in despair

Thousands of homes destroyed in flooding in Sudan and close to 100 people dead.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published