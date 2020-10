The Largest Urban Farming Green Roof in Asia



This is the largest urban farming green roof in Asia. It is the work of Bangkok-based landscape architecture firm Landprocess along with a team of engineers and designers. The landscape architect helped Thammasat University envision and implement a climate solution with Asia’s largest organic rooftop farm—Thammasat Urban Rooftop Farm (TURF). Repurposing 236,806 sq. ft. of wasted rooftop space, the design integrates modern landscape architecture with the agricultural ingenuity of traditional rice terraces.

