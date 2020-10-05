IPL 2020, DC vs RR: Shreyas Iyer's Delhi would look to get to winning ways against Rajasthan

Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals hoping to do the double over them in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

In their previous encounter, DC had prevailed over RR with a 46-run victory last week.

But now, the chances are high of the tables turning as Steve Smith’s side would be riding high on confidence coming off the back of a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad that ended a four-match losing streak.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer’s side were humbled by the champions Mumbai Indians on the same day.

#IPL2020 #DCvsRR #SteveSmith