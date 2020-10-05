Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020, DC vs RR: Shreyas Iyer's Delhi would look to get to winning ways against Rajasthan

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:37s - Published
IPL 2020, DC vs RR: Shreyas Iyer's Delhi would look to get to winning ways against Rajasthan

IPL 2020, DC vs RR: Shreyas Iyer's Delhi would look to get to winning ways against Rajasthan

Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals hoping to do the double over them in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

In their previous encounter, DC had prevailed over RR with a 46-run victory last week.

But now, the chances are high of the tables turning as Steve Smith’s side would be riding high on confidence coming off the back of a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad that ended a four-match losing streak.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer’s side were humbled by the champions Mumbai Indians on the same day.

#IPL2020 #DCvsRR #SteveSmith


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs to go on top of table

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals produced an all-round performance to sweep aside Steve Smith's...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •DNA


Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 23: Team Prediction, Probable XIs, Head-to-Head, TV timings

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will square off with Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals on Match 23 of...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •DNA


IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant out of action for a week due to injury, says Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer

In a bad news for Delhi Capitals fan, skipper Shreyas Iyer on Sunday (October 11) confirmed that...
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: 'We'll come back strong,' says Shreyas Iyer after losing match against MI [Video]

IPL 2020: 'We'll come back strong,' says Shreyas Iyer after losing match against MI

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer after losing match against Mumbai Indians said that the team will come back strong. Shreyas Iyer said, "From batting point of view, I think, we really paced the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published
DC vs RR Match Preview : CM Deepak feels Rajasthan can bounce back against Delhi | Oneindia News [Video]

DC vs RR Match Preview : CM Deepak feels Rajasthan can bounce back against Delhi | Oneindia News

A battle of two sides sailing in different boats altogether in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 takes place on Friday as Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Sharjah. It's been a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:34Published
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore [Video]

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) to face on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday. Delhi Capitals team players left the hotel. The 19th IPL match of 2020 will be played at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published