Lost 2 wickets early but kept on going, ended up winning game: Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs in the 30th IPL match at Dubai on Oct 14.

Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer scored their respective half-century to guide Delhi Capitals to a 13-run win over Rajasthan Royals.

After winning the match, Shikhar Dhawan said, "Till 10th over, both the teams were equal and they were quite close to bowl-to-bowl run and then, we spoke that we have to keep the positive energy going and keep believing that we can pull the game from there and we knew that they don't have experience down the order so we can get wickets up there.

The game changed quickly and everyone responded very nicely." He further said, "My mindset was to play positive only.

We knew that wickets were getting a little bit slower so it was important to score runs in first six overs.

Especially, when we lost two wickets early but still we kept the flow going.

It was good fun.

Glad that we ended up winning the game." Delhi Capitals is currently on the first position in this season.