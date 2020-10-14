IPL 2020: DC skipper Shreyas Iyer hails Shikhar Dhawan's performance

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer hailed batsman Shikhar Dhawan's innings and said that his performance is creating an amazing platform for batsmen and has been in a great mindset.

Iyer said, "I am really happy for Shikhar Dhawan the way he is been going is clearly creating an amazing platform for us as batsmen.

We should be know our roles and it's just one game.

Other than that I think that other batsmen are in really good framework of mind.

It is a going tournament and few matches can here and there go wrong.

We need to focus on our strengths and really work on them.

The way he accelerated after first few overs it's been amazing.

His mindset has been great throughout."