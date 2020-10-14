IPL 2020: DC skipper Shreyas Iyer hails Shikhar Dhawan's performance

After stumbling to a five-wicket loss against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the loss is like a wake-up call for the team. Iyer said that the team needs to work on the fielding part and come back stronger. Shreyas Iyer said, "We had a really great start in the tournament and in between it is really important to lose as you get to learn a lot from them. I think this is like a wake-up call for us because going forward we are going to face tough situations and tougher teams. Going forward we have to come with all guns blazing." Delhi Capitals is still at the top of the table with 14 points from 10 matches. Delhi Capitals need one more win to qualify for the playoffs.
Delhi Capitals is set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Dubai in match of IPL 2020. Team players left their hotel from the Dubai to reach Sharjah Stadium. Shreyas Iyer-led team stand at 2nd position in IPL table.
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs in the 30th IPL match at Dubai on Oct 14. Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer scored their respective half-century to guide Delhi Capitals to a 13-run win over Rajasthan Royals. After winning the match, Shikhar Dhawan said, "Till 10th over, both the teams were equal and they were quite close to bowl-to-bowl run and then, we spoke that we have to keep the positive energy going and keep believing that we can pull the game from there and we knew that they don't have experience down the order so we can get wickets up there. The game changed quickly and everyone responded very nicely." He further said, "My mindset was to play positive only. We knew that wickets were getting a little bit slower so it was important to score runs in first six overs. Especially, when we lost two wickets early but still we kept the flow going. It was good fun. Glad that we ended up winning the game." Delhi Capitals is currently on the first position in this season.
Shikhar Dhawan praised Axar Patel's cameo in the last two overs wherein, Capitals needed 21 runs to win. Patel wacked three massive sixes in the last over turning the tables for CSK. Dhawan said, "He has always been an asset to the team. He is quite economical and always takes wickets and even with the bat, the way he came today and took away the match CSK and ofcourse having that all-rounder quality makes a huge impact on this side and glad that we got a very complete side as well." "Sam Curran bowled really well, his Yorker execution was very good," said Shikhar Dhawan while praising Sam Curran's Yorkers in the last second over. The bowler gave away only four runs.
Shikhar Dhawan's outstanding knock of 101 runs of 58 balls and Axar Patel's cameo guided Delhi Capitals to a 5-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. On his outstanding inning, Dhawan said, "I was focusing on my process. I stayed positive and confident that I knew I had lot of experience behind me and I am going to change the numbers as well. Every time, ofcourse, I am scoring runs and at the same time I am making mistakes so I was analyzing what to do." Dhawan praised the team's performance while chasing a big target. "We knew that wicket was slow. Our plan was to encash the first 6 overs, unfortunately, we lost 2 wickets and things went a bit slow. We knew that we were chasing a big target so we have to hit boundaries. We all did a great job," Dhawan added.
Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell played knocks of 53 and 32 respectively as Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. Punjab chased down the total of 165 with six balls to spare. With this win, KXIP has gone to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches. KXIP skipper KL Rahul said, "It is important that guys who have not found form so far, it is important that they find they form. Lot of things are falling in place. The work put in by the team and the coaches has started to show on the fields. Hopefully, we can built from here and learn from our mistakes. The way our bowlers bowled today is exceptional and it has given the team a lot of confidence and we will carry the same confidence forward."
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 8 wickets in the IPL 2020 match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 15. After winning match, bowler Murugan Ashwin said, "It's good to get a win. Chris Gayle coming back to our side gave us so much so energy. The mood of the team was high. I am really happy that we won a game. We knew we were playing good cricket, it's just about going over the line. I am really happy that the bowl was coming out really well. I was watching previous games for the wickets and even watched RCB game to observe their spinner and obviously, I took cue from them. I just wanted the bowl to stick on the wicket. I am happy that I was able to do that, happy that we were able to get wickets in the middle and could contribute to the team." Kings XI Punjab is currently on 8th position this season.
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27Published
Tweets about this
Circle of Cricket “I was very nervous, didn't know what to say because it was getting to the last over. I knew that if Shikhar stays… https://t.co/emeu0azIwo 6 days ago