Cardi B accidentally shares topless picture amid birthday celebrations
Cardi B has spoken out after accidentally sharing a topless picture of herself on social media.
Cardi B labelled 'irresponsible' as mask-free birthday celebrations continueCardi B has been labelled "irresponsible" after marking her 28th birthday with numerous mask-free celebrations in Las Vegas.
Birthday girl Cardi B kisses estranged husband Offset during all-night partyCardi B has sparked rumours of a romantic reunion with estranged husband Offset after giving him a raunchy lap dance during her birthday celebrations in Las Vegas.