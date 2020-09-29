Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bella Hadid reportedly dating Jack Nicholson's grandson

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Bella Hadid reportedly dating Jack Nicholson's grandson
Bella Hadid has reportedly found love with Jack Nicholson's actor grandson Duke.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bella Hadid Bella Hadid American model

Mohamed Hadid confesses ‘it's a burden to be Gigi and Bella's dad' [Video]

Mohamed Hadid confesses ‘it's a burden to be Gigi and Bella's dad'

Businessman Mohamed Hadid has admitted it's a "tremendous burden" being Gigi and Bella Hadid's father because everything he does reflects on them.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Jack Nicholson Jack Nicholson American actor and filmmaker

Related news from verified sources

No, Bella Hadid Is Not Dating Jack Nicholson's Grandson Duke Despite Reports

New couple alert? Not so fast. Despite reports, E! News can exclusively confirm that Bella Hadid is...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •DNAJust Jared


Bella Hadid's Rumored New Boyfriend is Duke Nicholson!

Bella Hadid apparently has a new boyfriend! According to Page Six, the 24-year-old model is dating...
Just Jared Jr - Published


Tweets about this

pixiealien

cin RT @peakybIynders: 21. The Weeknd (25) and Bella Hadid (18) The Weeknd and Bella Hadid reportedly began dating in 2015, when she was 18 an… 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Bella Hadid dating Jack Nicholson's grandson Duke [Video]

Bella Hadid dating Jack Nicholson's grandson Duke

Bella Hadid dating Jack Nicholson's grandson Duke

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:38Published
Bella Hadid Might Be Dating Jack Nicholson's Grandson Duke, Reports Claim [Video]

Bella Hadid Might Be Dating Jack Nicholson's Grandson Duke, Reports Claim

The model just celebrated her 24th birthday.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:40Published
Bella Hadid 'secretly dating Jack Nicholson's grandson Duke' [Video]

Bella Hadid 'secretly dating Jack Nicholson's grandson Duke'

Bella Hadid is said to have been going on dates with Hollywood star Jack Nicholson's grandson Duke.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:33Published