Long Lines for Early Voting

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 3 minutes ago

News 12's Winston Reed has a look at the long lines at the Hamilton Co.

Early in Tennessee starts today and state officials expect a record number of turnout at the polls.

Early in tennessee starts today and state officials expect a record number of turnout at the polls.

News 12's winston reed is live form the hamilton county election commission to give us a look at the massive line for the ballot box.

First day of early voting resembles election day with eager voters preparing to cast their ballots.

The line stretches hundreds of yards through the facility here at the hamilton county election commission.

Speaking of records being broken, the secretary of state tre hargett tell news 12 that the counties in tennessee are prepared to handle large turnout at the polls.

Hargett says there will be a record number of mail in ballots that will take longer for votes to tally up.

The key this year is for voters to be patient for election results following november 3rd.

Number one,certification never happens on election night.

Those are always unnoficial results, it takes about three weeks for all the 95 counties, roll those results back up to the state to have those results certified.

So, it just takes some time.

All of the results that you see on election night are unofficial the last day to cast your ballot for early voting is october the last day to cast your ballot for early voting is october 29th.

We'll have a full breakdown of the early election tonight at 5:30 and 6.

You can go to our website or call the hamilton county election commission for locations and hours.

Reporting live in hamilton county winston