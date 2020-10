Barrett to keep ‘open mind’ on cameras in SCOTUS Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:13s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:13s - Published Barrett to keep ‘open mind’ on cameras in SCOTUS President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said on Wednesday she was open to at least one sweeping change for the nation's top judicial body - allowing cameras into the chamber for the first time in its 230-year history. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Barrett will keep 'open mind' on cameras in court Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett says she'll "keep an open mind" on allowing cameras to...

USATODAY.com - Published 1 hour ago