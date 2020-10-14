Wisconsin Judge Blocks Gov. Evers’ Order Limiting Indoor Capacity As State Shatters COVID Case Records
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota
1 minute ago
Wisconsin Judge Blocks Gov. Evers’ Order Limiting Indoor Capacity As State Shatters COVID Case Records
Wisconsin’s Governor is getting more pushback on his effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 (0:23).WCCO 4 News at Noon – Oct.
14, 2020
A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked an order from Gov. Tony Evers' administration...
