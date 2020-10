Judge Puts Wisconsin Capacity Limit Order From Gov. Evers Back Into Effect Some businesses in Wisconsin are changing gears again (0:43).WCCO 4 News at Noon – Oct. 19, 2020

Hearing scheduled Monday morning in Wisconsin's indoor capacity limits lawsuit A Barron County judge will hold a Monday morning hearing after last week's decision temporarily blocking Gov. Tony Evers' order restricting indoor capacity in Wisconsin bars and restaurants.