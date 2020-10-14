Northern Ireland to enter partial lockdown
Pubs and restaurants in Northern Ireland are to close for four weeks, while schools will shut on Monday for two weeks.
Explained: The new Northern Ireland coronavirus restrictionsNorthern Ireland is to enter a period of intensified coronavirus restrictionsafter the Stormont Executive announced closures of schools, pubs andrestaurants. Pubs and restaurants will close for four..
Stormont confirms ‘vitally important’ new coronavirus restrictionsNorthern Ireland is to enter a period of intensified coronavirus restrictionsafter the Stormont executive announced closures of schools, pubs andrestaurants. Pubs and restaurants will close for four..
Foster doesn't 'shy away' from lockdown impactNorthern Ireland's first minister has detailed a four-week "circuit breaker" lockdown.