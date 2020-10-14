Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Northern Ireland to enter partial lockdown

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Northern Ireland to enter partial lockdown

Northern Ireland to enter partial lockdown

Pubs and restaurants in Northern Ireland are to close for four weeks, while schools will shut on Monday for two weeks.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Explained: The new Northern Ireland coronavirus restrictions [Video]

Explained: The new Northern Ireland coronavirus restrictions

Northern Ireland is to enter a period of intensified coronavirus restrictionsafter the Stormont Executive announced closures of schools, pubs andrestaurants. Pubs and restaurants will close for four..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published
Stormont confirms ‘vitally important’ new coronavirus restrictions [Video]

Stormont confirms ‘vitally important’ new coronavirus restrictions

Northern Ireland is to enter a period of intensified coronavirus restrictionsafter the Stormont executive announced closures of schools, pubs andrestaurants. Pubs and restaurants will close for four..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published
Foster doesn't 'shy away' from lockdown impact [Video]

Foster doesn't 'shy away' from lockdown impact

Northern Ireland's first minister has detailed a four-week "circuit breaker" lockdown.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:12Published