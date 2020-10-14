Iowa in-person voting set to break records

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 9 hours ago

Record mail in and in person numbers

Jeremiah project absentee voting officially opened in iowa last monday.

And county auditor offices have been inundated with voters wanting to vote absentee.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live at the cerro gordo county courthouse with more, alex?xxx george ?

"* it may be after hous now ?

"* but during the day here at the cerro gordo county auditor's office ?

"* it's been quite busy ?

"* as voters are wanting to make their voice heard ahead of november 3rd.

Since early voting kicked off last week ?

"* auditor adam wedmore tells me they're about to shatter records that were set during the 20?

"* 16 election.

Over 10 thousand ballots were mailed out that year ?

"* and right now ?

"* ov hundred ballots have been mailed out or submitted here at the courthouse for this year's election.

On a typical day ?

"* they see about at 150 voters on average come up to vote.

Wedmore says this scene has been played out at courthouses state wide ?

"* as he's been in contact with "i believe last week, the state as a whole surpassed the entire absentee voting for the 2016 general election.

All of the county's numbers seem to be up, which should lead to a higher voter turnout."

To handle the crowd here at the courthouse ?

"* wedmore says the auditor's office will be open during the last two saturdays in october to allow those who may not have a chance during the week to vote.

Thank you alex.

The last day you can vote absentee at the auditor's office is monday november 2nd.///