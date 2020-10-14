Global  
 

Ivy Tech to launch 'learn anywhere' plan for classes amid pandemic

Students at Ivy Tech Community College will have a choice in how they start the spring semester.

Students on afternoons.

Classes begin january 19th.

While students can take in-person classes... there is opportunity for blended... virtual "and" online options.

It's part of the school's "learn anywhere plan" for "covid-19".

Most offerings are 8-week courses.

The rest are 16 weeks.

Campus officials say this allows flexibility and safety




