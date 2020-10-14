Ivy Tech to launch 'learn anywhere' plan for classes amid pandemic
Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Ivy Tech to launch 'learn anywhere' plan for classes amid pandemic
Students at Ivy Tech Community College will have a choice in how they start the spring semester.
Students on afternoons.
Students at "ivy tech community college" will have a choice in how they start the spring semester.
Classes begin january 19th.
While students can take in-person classes... there is opportunity for blended... virtual "and" online options.
It's part of the school's "learn anywhere plan" for "covid-19".
Most offerings are 8-week courses.
The rest are 16 weeks.
Campus officials say this allows flexibility and safety