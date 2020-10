What does a global health crisis do to your insurance costs? Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:36s - Published 6 minutes ago What does a global health crisis do to your insurance costs? Premiums might become more expensive next year to cover companies' losses during the pandemic; they might stay the same. But a local economist predicts there's very little chance they'll go down. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IT'S THE TIME OF YEAR AGAINWHEN EMPLOYEES SIGN UP FORHEALTH INSURANCE THROUGH THEIREMPLOYERS.GIVEN THE PANDEMIC,MOST PEOPLE WILL SEE SOMECHANGES THIS TIME AROUND.WCPONINE NEWS REPORTER COURTNEYFRANCISCO EXPLAINS WHAT YOUCAN EXPECT IN GREATERCINCINNATI.LL INTROTHE PANDEMIC HASCHANGED THE WAY WE ACCESSMEDICAL CARE..AND IT'S CHANGEDHOW MUCH MEDICAL CARE WE GET.SO I LOOKED INTO- WHAT THISMEANS FOR YOUR MONEY.---THISYEAR-ANALYSTS FROM THE KAISERFAMILY FOUNDATION SAY MANYFAMILIES IN THE U.S.CHOSETELEHEALTH INTEAD OF INPERSONMEDICAL VISITS, INCLUDINGCINCINNATI DAD TOMMIE LEWIS.SOT: TOMMIE LEWIS, CINCINNATIRESIDENT251 i have a familythat i too have to support andmake sure that they'rehealthy. LEWIS SAYS HISFAMILY AVOIDED THE DOCTORSOFFICE DUE TO THE COVID 19RISKS... AND HE'S NOT ALONE.ACCORDING TO THE KAISER FAMILYFOUNDATION-IN 2021 HEALTHINSURANCE COMPANIES WILL OFFERMORE VIRTUAL VISIT OPTIONS ASPART OF COVERAGE.SOT: TOMMIELEWIS, CINCINNATI RESIDENT5:00At the end of the day, we'regoing to have to spend moneBUT HOW MUCH-- MIAMIUNIVERSITY ECONOMISTS MELISSATHOMASSON HAS SPENT HER CAREERSTUDYING EMPLOYMENT BASEDHEALTH INSURANCE. SHE SAYSCOVID 19 TREATMENT ISN'TREALLY PROFITABLE FORINSURANCE COMPANIES ... SOT:MELISSA THOMASSON, MIAMIUNIVERSITY1354 insurancecompanies are probably reallyreluctant to cut premiums."SHE SAYS INSURANCE COMPANIESALSO LOST CUSTOMERS AS PEOPLELOST THEIR JOBS DURING THEPANDEMIC... BUT NOT AS MANY ASPREDICTED. SOT: THOMASSON 343only about half the workerswho were laid off hademployment sponsered coverage.jobs in retail, serviceindusiries, hospitality andleisure, those peopletypically dont have healthinsurane coverage. So i thinkthe losses in health coveragewere less than we intiallyfeared." AND SHE SAYS--INSURANCE COMPANIES DIDN'TSPEND AS COMPANIES INSURANCEAND SHE SAYS-- AND SHE SAYS--INSURANCE COMPANIES DIDN'TSPEND AS MUCH THIS YEAR--BECUASE PEOPLE PUT OFFSURGERIES AND TREATMENT EITHERBECAUSE THEY WERE AFRAID OFCATCHING COVID 19 OR THEY LOSTCOVERAGE.THE KAISER FAMILYFOUNDATION PREDICTS THAT WILLOFFSET LOSSES... AND PREMIUMSWILL LIKELY INCREASE AS USUALONLY BECAUSE OF REGULAR YEARLYMEDICAL COST INCREASES. SOT:DAD150 we are at the mercy ofthe providers. LEWIS SAYS HEALREADY PAYS ABOUT THREE GRANDA YEAR FOR HIS FAMILY.HE CAN'TIMAGINE PAYING MORE. SOT: DAD502 i really believe therewill be an increase inpremiums andfamilies of fourfive six are going to have tomake reaserious decisions onfood shelter transportation orhealth care.'--LL TAG:WE HAVESOME INFORMATION FOR MEDICARERECIPIENTS TOOTHE KAISERFAMILY FOUNDATION SAYS THEDROP IN INSURANCE USE DURINGTHE PANDEMIC ALSMEANT LESSMEDICARE SPENDING, SO KFFACTUALLY PREDICTS AN INCREASEIN BENEFITS FOR 2021.REPORTING IN MOUNT ADAMSCOURTNEY FRANCISCO WCPO NINENEWS.





