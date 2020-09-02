North Alabama leaders urge everyone to fill out 2020 census

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

North alabama leaders urge everyone who hasn't filled out the 2020 census to take 5 minutes to do so before a deadline that's now coming faster than expected.

The u-s supreme court on tuesday approved the trump administration's request to stop counting the census two weeks before the original extended deadline.

Waay 31's grace campbell has more on the two new deadlines that are just hours away.

If you complete the census by phone or mail, you've got until 11:59 p.m.

Thursday.

If you do it online, you've got a little big longer: 5 a.m.

Friday.

Vo: madison city mayor paul finley told us everyone should fill it out because your information from the 2020 census will be put to use and benefit our state.

Sot: paul finley, madison city mayor: "if you're on facebook, if you're on twitter, you're giving far more data than you could ever imagine versus giving the federal government the very basics they need to make sure that the representation that we have, but also the federal dollars that we're given come back to the right spots at the right levels."

Vo cont: the results from this census will impact our schools, local and federal representation and much more for the next ten years.

Each year more than 675 billion dollars is distributed based on the results from the census.

Looklive: it only takes about five minutes to complete.

You can go to our website at waay tv dot com and click on a link to complete it.

In downtown huntsville, grace campbell waay 31 news.