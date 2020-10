Navajo Nation President ‘disappointed’ over new census deadline Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:12s - Published 2 minutes ago Navajo Nation President ‘disappointed’ over new census deadline Thursday is now the last day to respond to the US Census after the US Supreme Court ruling Tuesday overturned the extension to continue through the end of the month. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Our Cartoon President S03E15 Wartime President



Our Cartoon President 3x15 Wartime President - Next on season 3 episode 15 - promo trailer HD - Plot synopsis: With a restless nation turning against him, Cartoon Trump declares war on the invisible.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:49 Published 3 days ago Kyrgyzstan president: Ready to resign amid unrest



Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said on Friday he was ready to resign once a new cabinet was appointed to end the power vacuum in the Central Asian nation gripped by unrest since opposition.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:55 Published 6 days ago Donald Trump hails virus treatment



US President Donald Trump on Wednesday credited an experimental drug treatmentwith helping his recovery from Covid-19 and suggested his diagnosis could be a“blessing in disguise" for the nation's.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:40 Published 1 week ago