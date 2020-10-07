COVID: India reports 67,708 new cases, tally crosses 73-lakh mark

Cinema halls and multiplexes will re-open after hiatus of over 7 months amid COVID-19 today (Oct 15). Movie theatres will operate with 50% capacity. Seats are being marked to ensure social distancing. Cinema halls have to comply with guidelines issued in 5th phase of unlock for precautions.
With a spike of 63,509 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 72-lakh mark on October 14. In last 24 hours, 730 deaths have been reported in the country. The total case tally in the country now stands at 72,39,390 including 8,26,876 active cases, 63,01,928 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,10,586 deaths. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,00,90,122 samples tested up to October 13, for COVID. Of these, 11,45,015 samples were tested yesterday.
Local restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic, especially for a Japanese restaurant that decided to close voluntarily when the number of COVID cases surged in June around the valley. Jeremy Chen..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:29Published