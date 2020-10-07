Global  
 

COVID: India reports 67,708 new cases, tally crosses 73-lakh mark

With a spike of 67,708 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 73-lakh mark on October 15.

In last 24 hours, 680 deaths have been reported in the country.

The total case tally in the country now stands at 73,07,098 including 8,12,390 active cases, 63,83,442 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,11,266 deaths.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,12,26,305 samples tested up to October 14, for COVID.

Of these, 11,36,183 samples were tested yesterday.


Multiplexes set to re-open from today [Video]

Multiplexes set to re-open from today

Cinema halls and multiplexes will re-open after hiatus of over 7 months amid COVID-19 today (Oct 15). Movie theatres will operate with 50% capacity. Seats are being marked to ensure social distancing. Cinema halls have to comply with guidelines issued in 5th phase of unlock for precautions.

Covid-19: Talks continue over new restrictions for parts of England

 Greater Manchester and Lancashire are among the areas at risk of being placed under "very high alert".
COVID: India reports spike of 63,509 cases [Video]

COVID: India reports spike of 63,509 cases

With a spike of 63,509 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 72-lakh mark on October 14. In last 24 hours, 730 deaths have been reported in the country. The total case tally in the country now stands at 72,39,390 including 8,26,876 active cases, 63,01,928 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,10,586 deaths. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,00,90,122 samples tested up to October 13, for COVID. Of these, 11,45,015 samples were tested yesterday.

Delhi records 35 new Covid-19 deaths taking toll to 5,616; case tally 2.98 lakh

The national capital recorded 35 fresh casualties due to Covid-19 on Wednesday and the death toll...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsMid-Day


Covid-19: 67,735 new cases take India's virus tally to 73,07,097

India's Covid-19 tally of cases climbed to 73.07 lakh with 67,735 new cases in a day, while 63,83,441...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Coronavirus Outbreak: India reports 74,383 new cases; tally breaches 70-lakh mark

With over 70,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Sunday (October...
DNA - Published


