Buttigieg Slams Trump Jr. For Saying COVID-19 Deaths Are 'Almost Nothing'

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg lashed out at the eldest son of President Donald Trump on Friday.

On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. falsely minimized the deaths related to coronavirus, telling Fox News the Trump administration had the pandemic under control.

Cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus in the US are rising rapidly.

The US broke its single-day coronavirus case record last week with over 88,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, in addition to over 1,000 deaths.

Business Insider reports Buttigieg criticized Trump Jr. for being 'out of touch' when he said US coronavirus deaths are down to 'almost nothing.'

Tell that to any of the Americans who are confronting what is literally the worst mass casualty event in this country since World War II.

Pete Buttigieg