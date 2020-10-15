Global  
 

2020 Billboard Music Awards: The Most Memorable Moments | Billboard News

Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Duration: 04:16s - Published
2020 Billboard Music Awards: The Most Memorable Moments | Billboard News
2020 Billboard Music Awards: The Most Memorable Moments | Billboard News

John Legend Performs Tribute at the Billboard Music Awards

John Legend's first time onstage since he and Chrissy Teigen's third child died -- moments after a...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •E! Online



BTS Gives 'Dynamite' Performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards | Billboard News

BTS Gives ‘Dynamite’ Performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards | Billboard News

When it came time for their performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night (Oct. 14), BTS decided it was time to light it up like "Dynamite."

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:02Published
Bad Bunny Makes Inaugural BBMAs Performance Debut of 'Yo Perreo Sola' | Billboard News

Bad Bunny Makes Inaugural BBMAs Performance Debut of 'Yo Perreo Sola' | Billboard News

Bad Bunny Makes Inaugural BBMAs Performance Debut of 'Yo Perreo Sola' | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:06Published
John Legend Dedicates 'Never Break' BBMAs Performance to Wife Chrissy Teigen | Billboard News

John Legend Dedicates ‘Never Break’ BBMAs Performance to Wife Chrissy Teigen | Billboard News

John Legend's "Never Break" is one of the most affecting odes to the human spirit released in 2020, and on Wednesday night (Oct. 14), the veteran R&B singer-songwriter delivered the song to the..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:02Published