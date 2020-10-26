2020 BET Hip Hop Awards: All the Winners | Billboard News

Global  
 

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Megan Thee Stallion took home three awards -- hip-hop artist of the year, best collaboration (For "Savage" with Beyonce) and hustler of the year.


Erykah Badu, Brandy, Teyana Taylor, H.E.R. Collab At The BET Hip Hop Awards 2020

Erykah Badu, Brandy, Teyana Taylor, H.E.R. Collab At The BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 It's a bold cypher... *Erykah Badu*, *Brandy*, *Teyana Taylor* and *H.E.R.* recorded a bold cypher...
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020: See the Complete List of Winners

Hip Hop's biggest night just got even bigger. The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards premiered Tuesday, Oct....
BET Hip-Hop Awards: Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, Gucci Mane, Mulatto + More Deliver Must-See Performances

BET Hip-Hop Awards: Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, Gucci Mane, Mulatto + More Deliver Must-See Performances The BET Hip-Hop Awards 2020 kicked off with a bang. From Lil Baby and 42 Dugg sharing screen time to...
Megan Thee Stallion leads BET Hip Hop Award winners with three gongs [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion leads BET Hip Hop Award winners with three gongs

Megan Thee Stallion was the big winner at the BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday night, taking home three prizes including the coveted Hip Hop Artist of the Year gong.

'The Voice' Contestant Desz Gets 4-Chair Turn With ‘Unbreak My Heart’ Cover | Billboard News [Video]

'The Voice' Contestant Desz Gets 4-Chair Turn With ‘Unbreak My Heart’ Cover | Billboard News

The night’s final audition was Desz, a 30-year-old from Houston, Texas. Showing guts and talent, the singer absolutely nailed her cover of Toni Braxton’s “Unbreak My Heart.” It wasn’t lost on..

Cardi B Responded to Trolls Who Think She's Depreciating the Value of Birkin Bags [Video]

Cardi B Responded to Trolls Who Think She's Depreciating the Value of Birkin Bags

“Why when a Black girl, why when a Hispanic girl have a bag y'all have to question it?”

