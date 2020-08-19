Global  
 

Mystery of the Nile Documentary Movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Mystery of the Nile Documentary Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: On Christmas Day in 2013, Pasquale Scaturro and a team of explorers set out on an epic quest to become the first to complete a full descent of the world's greatest river, the Blue Nile and the Nile, from source to sea.

Four months later on April 28 at 7:01 am, Pasquale and his expedition partner, Gordon Brown, reached the mouth of the Nile at the Mediterranean Sea, becoming the first in history to complete this 3,250-mile journey.

Their amazing journey is the basis for this film.

Director: Jordi Llompart


