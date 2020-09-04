'NIA will unearth details of Kerala gold smuggling case': LoP Chennithala

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has submitted in the special court, Kochi that agency suspects that the accused have links to Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company.

NIA submitted this in its response to the bail petitions of the seven accused in the case.

Speaking to ANI about the Kerala gold smuggling case, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly and former president of Kerala PCC, Ramesh Chennithala said, "It is very shocking that the main culprit in gold smuggling case has connections with Dawood Ibrahim.

It is one of the biggest crimes that happened in Kerala." "Unfortunately, state government was supporting the culprits.

NIA will unearth details of this crime," he added.