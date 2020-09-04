'NIA will unearth details of Kerala gold smuggling case': LoP Chennithala
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:47s - Published
'NIA will unearth details of Kerala gold smuggling case': LoP Chennithala
National Investigation Agency (NIA) has submitted in the special court, Kochi that agency suspects that the accused have links to Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company.
NIA submitted this in its response to the bail petitions of the seven accused in the case.
Speaking to ANI about the Kerala gold smuggling case, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly and former president of Kerala PCC, Ramesh Chennithala said, "It is very shocking that the main culprit in gold smuggling case has connections with Dawood Ibrahim.
It is one of the biggest crimes that happened in Kerala." "Unfortunately, state government was supporting the culprits.
NIA will unearth details of this crime," he added.
The Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar announced implementation of World Bank supported STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States Program) project in 6 states in a bid to improve the quality of education. "STARS project would be implemented as a new Centrally Sponsored Scheme, it covers 6 states namely Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Cabinet briefing. World Bank-supported scheme worth Rs 3,700 crore aims to improve the quality of school education. The project is supported by World Bank with amount of 3700 crore.
The European Foundation for South Asian Studies, a think-tank based in Amsterdam has exposed Pakistan for harbouring terrorists in its territory during the ongoing 45th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Genava. In her intervention, Veronica Ekelund, Research Analyst at EFSAS said that Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have time and again confessed at international platforms that their country shelters terrorists. "Respect for human rights is universal and paramount and applies to all countries, including Pakistan. And, Terrorism inherently undermines the promotion and protection of human rights. Talking to CNN in February 2019, Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi admitted that UN designated Terrorist and Chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Masood Azhar, resides in Pakistan. To BBC in March 2019, Mr. Qureshi also confessed that his Government and Jaish-e-Mohammed maintained official contact", Veronica told UN. She added, "In July 2019, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan told the US Institute of Peace in Washington that his country hosts 40,000 terrorists. In June 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to Al-Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden as a "Martyr" in the country's Parliament. Last month, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged the presence of UN Designated Terrorist, Dawood Ibrahim on its territory". Veronica said that Pakistani officials have time and again confessed; the country continues to be a safe haven for terrorists and terrorist organizations. "The UN Security Council's consolidated list of terrorist individuals and entities includes 146 entries from Pakistan. With all due respect, I am compelled to ask. Why is Pakistan still a member of this august Council?", she said in her intervention.
A man claiming to be an associate of gangster Dawood Ibrahim dialled up Maharashtra Chief Minister's residence on September 5. The call led to ringing of alarm bells in the administration and security was boosted at 'Matoshree', CM Uddhav Thackeray's personal residence in Mumbai. Two calls were made around 10:30 pm and the caller claimed to be phoning from Dubai and asked to be connected with the CM. Police are trying to locate the caller and identify him.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:10Published
In a first, two women officers have been selected to join as 'Observers' in Indian Navy. The officers will join as 'Observers' (Airborne tacticians) in the helicopter stream of Navy. Sub Lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub Lieutenant Riti Singh were awarded 'Wings' on graduating as 'Observers'. They were awarded at a ceremony on September 21 at Kochi's INS Garuda. Tyagi and Singh are the first set of women airborne tacticians to operate from warships' deck. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam lauded both the officers. Earlier, entry of women was restricted to fixed wing aircraft that took off and landed ashore.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:45Published
Police used water cannons on National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers in Kerala's Kochi. They used water cannons during their protest march to the police commissioner's office on September 16. Protestors demanded the resignation of Kerala Minister KT Jaleel for his alleged role in the Kerala gold smuggling case.
A barber shop owner in Kerala's Kochi is helping children up to 14-years of age group amid coronavirus pandemic. Gopi is providing them haircut free of cost amid COVID-19 at a salon. He is serving the mankind in a unique way amid pandemic. Gopi owns three barber shops in Kochi and giving free hair cut to children at one of his shops in Kathrikadavu area.
Kerala state Congress Committee staged a protest in Thiruvananthapuram against Uttar Pradesh government on October 05. Congress Committee came heavy on UP government over the alleged Hathras gang-rape. Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala said, "It's a state-wide protest against the Dalit atrocity in UP. Modi government isn't taking care of people's anguish. The Dalits are being treated like animals. UP government must quit. Atrocities are increasing day by day; there is no one to protect the dalit, the poor and the marginalized section of society."
Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala claimed that the gold smuggling case and the drug trafficking mafia case in Bengaluru are linked. He demaded that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should investigate the matter. "There is a clear link between the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case and the drug trafficking mafia caught in Bengaluru. I am requesting the central and state governments to do a proper enquiry of the case. The CBI should investigate the matter," said the Congress leader.
The Supreme Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to inform it about the steps taken to ensure security of the family of the victims and the witnesses in the case. The Yogi Adityanath government..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:52Published