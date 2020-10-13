Prakash Javadekar appeals Punjab Govt to take action against stubble burning

In view of rising pollution, 50 teams of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will be deployed for inspection in Delhi-NCR on October 15.

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar urged Punjab government to take necessary actions to curb stubble burning incidents.

He also said that stringent actions will be taken on the reports which will be submitted by the team of Central Pollution Control Board.