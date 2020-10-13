Prakash Javadekar appeals Punjab Govt to take action against stubble burning

In view of deteriorating air quality, 50 teams of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will be deployed for inspection in Delhi-NCR on October 15. Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said, "50 teams of CPCB will be deployed for inspection in Delhi-NCR from today. Stubble burning contributes only 4% of pollutants in the environment of Delhi, rest is due to local factors like dust, construction and biomass burning."
The air quality of national capital once again started to deteriorate as winter approaches. Air quality deteriorates in Delhi with rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 332 in 'very poor' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Delhi residents raised concerns. Delhi Government has launched a campaign 'Yudh Pradushan ke Virudh' to combat the problem of air pollution.
A Delhi traffic policeman was dragged on the bonnet of a car by a driver in Dhaula Kuan region of the capital. . The policeman was trying to stop the accused by jumping atop his car's bonnet. The driver though did not stop and continued to drive with the cop. The policeman was reportedly trying to stop the car for some traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was later held. Watch the full video for all the details.
Delhi's air quality is taking a hit, as it reached 'very poor' levels on October 15. Thick blanket of smog enveloped Delhi-NCR. Rampant stubble burning in Haryana, Punjab and local pollutants are main causes of deteriorating air quality, according to experts. "We are facing problem in breathing, we can't even see sunlight,' said a cyclist at Rajpath.
Union Agriculture Ministry held talks with leaders of 29 farmer unions over new farm laws. The meeting was attended by the Agriculture Secretary. "Agriculture has been always the priority of the government. After recent reforms, farmers of Punjab have raised their concerns. For this, 29 farmer unions were called for meeting. They gave us two memorandum on different issues related to it, government is committed for the benefit of farmers, for any further discussion also that goes, govt is open for the farmer organizations, " said Union Agriculture Secretary, Sanjay Agarwal. However, the unsatisfied farmers are adamant on their demands which include revoking of the three farm laws. "We weren't satisfied with discussions so we walked out and we want these black laws to be scrapped. Secretary said he'll communicate our demands further," he added. Another farmer union leader added, "We walked out as no minister came for meeting. We want these laws to be taken back." Most farmers feel they would be left at the mercy of the corporates with the new farm laws.
The Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar announced implementation of World Bank supported STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States Program) project in 6 states..
Air quality deteriorated in the national capital with rise of pollutants. Stubble burning in neighbouring states is said to be among major reasons for pollution. Speaking to ANI, head and scientist of..