Trending: Gal Gadot defends viral Imagine video after ridicule, James Van Der Beek explains relocation to Texas, and Cardi B ber

The Wonder Woman star, who is mum to three year old Maya and eight year old Alma with her husband Yaron Varsano said she feels "very connected" to her kids and always talks to them about how they are feeling, but sometimes she's not the most patient.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
BODY AND BONES movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Withdrawn from her life, the one thing that comforts Tess is listening to the music of Danny Sharpe. When she wakes one day to find him in her kitchen,..