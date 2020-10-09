Trending: Gal Gadot defends viral Imagine video after ridicule, James Van Der Beek explains relocation to Texas, and Cardi B ber

Global  
 

In case you missed it, here's whats trending right now...

Gal Gadot defends star-studded Imagine video [Video]

Gal Gadot defends star-studded Imagine video

Gal Gadot has defended her star-studded Imagine video after it was ridiculed on social media in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gal Gadot is all types of moms [Video]

Gal Gadot is all types of moms

The Wonder Woman star, who is mum to three year old Maya and eight year old Alma with her husband Yaron Varsano said she feels "very connected" to her kids and always talks to them about how they are feeling, but sometimes she's not the most patient.

'Botched' Star Dr. Terry Dubrow Sues Butt Lift Patient's Lawyer for Defamation

 'Botched' Doc Terry Dubrow is sick and tired of a former patient's attorney running his medical name through the mud ... so he's suing for defamation. Dubrow..
TMZ.com

McGregor says he accepts offer for rematch vs. Poirier

 Conor McGregor would like the Jan. 23 fight against Dustin Poirier to happen at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
USATODAY.com

Fire near Houston burns apartments being built

 A large fire that could be seen for miles in southeastern Texas burned an apartment building on the outskirts of Houston. The fire began around 6:30 a.m...
USATODAY.com

Cardi B accidentally shares topless picture amid birthday celebrations [Video]

Cardi B accidentally shares topless picture amid birthday celebrations

Cardi B has spoken out after accidentally sharing a topless picture of herself on social media.

Cardi B Enjoys Post-Birthday Night Out with Offset in Atlanta

 Cardi B and Offset are looking more like a married couple who aren't about to get divorced than the other way around -- further proof they might be patching..
TMZ.com

Gal Gadot responds to backlash to viral Imagine video

Gal Gadot has responded to criticism of the viral video of herself and other stars singing John...
Belfast Telegraph


James Van Der Beek shares details about why he and his family are moving from LA to Texas

James Van Der Beek, his wife Kimberly and their five kids have left their Beverly Hills home.
FOXNews.com



James Van Der Beek Opens Up About the 'Drastic Changes' in His Life That Led Family to Move to Texas [Video]

James Van Der Beek Opens Up About the 'Drastic Changes' in His Life That Led Family to Move to Texas

The Dawson's Creek alum announced that he and his family were leaving Los Angeles in September

BODY AND BONES movie - Kelly Van der Burg, Joel Thomas Hynes, Ruth Lawrence, Lawrence Barry [Video]

BODY AND BONES movie - Kelly Van der Burg, Joel Thomas Hynes, Ruth Lawrence, Lawrence Barry

BODY AND BONES movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Withdrawn from her life, the one thing that comforts Tess is listening to the music of Danny Sharpe. When she wakes one day to find him in her kitchen,..

Gal Gadot Teaches You Hebrew Slang [Video]

Gal Gadot Teaches You Hebrew Slang

Gal Gadot schools us in Hebrew slang. From "ma ani, ez?" to "tachles," Gal will leave you saying "ores" after this episode of Slang School.

